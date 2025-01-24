Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 96,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 100,309 shares.The stock last traded at $52.42 and had previously closed at $52.19.
Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34.
Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8692 per share. This is a boost from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.
