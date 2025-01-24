Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 96,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 100,309 shares.The stock last traded at $52.42 and had previously closed at $52.19.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34.

Get Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8692 per share. This is a boost from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 89,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.