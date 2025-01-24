Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Purchased by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFGR. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 72,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $25.84 on Friday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $29.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

