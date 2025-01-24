Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,557,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788,869 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 20.5% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $123,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $36.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.