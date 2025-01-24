Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,814 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 17.9% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $27,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3,386.7% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV opened at $43.03 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $44.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.