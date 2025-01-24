Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Get Free Report) were down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.58 and last traded at $54.89. Approximately 526,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 684,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.20.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.14% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

