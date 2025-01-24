Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.52, but opened at $58.00. Disc Medicine shares last traded at $58.12, with a volume of 61,726 shares traded.

IRON has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.72.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rahul Khara sold 7,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $470,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,035 shares in the company, valued at $880,696.25. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Quisel sold 12,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $844,333.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,010.65. This trade represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,758 shares of company stock worth $5,400,990. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Disc Medicine by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,840,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,429,000 after purchasing an additional 83,731 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,754,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,090,000 after purchasing an additional 969,834 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Disc Medicine by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,023,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,119,000 after acquiring an additional 357,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 39.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 235,115 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Disc Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,318,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

