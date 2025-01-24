Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.7394 per share by the energy company on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Dorchester Minerals stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.31. The company had a trading volume of 172,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,230. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90. Dorchester Minerals has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $35.74.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 48.81% and a net margin of 66.02%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $209,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,328.88. The trade was a 29.24 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 14,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $496,536.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,293.02. This represents a 94.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,552. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

