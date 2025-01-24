Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.7394 per share by the energy company on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.
Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 0.6 %
Dorchester Minerals stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.31. The company had a trading volume of 172,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,230. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90. Dorchester Minerals has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $35.74.
Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 48.81% and a net margin of 66.02%.
Dorchester Minerals Company Profile
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.
