Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $3,339,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,044.40. This trade represents a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.23, for a total value of $3,362,300.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.82, for a total transaction of $3,368,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $64,139,445.54.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of Duolingo stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $335.99. 403,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,661. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.01. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $378.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Duolingo by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duolingo from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.90.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

