Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $1.52. Dyadic International shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 25,519 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 188.09% and a negative return on equity of 149.16%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dyadic International stock. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. owned 2.97% of Dyadic International worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

