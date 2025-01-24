Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $997.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $83.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.30%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

