Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 1747647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Michael Sileck purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,940 shares in the company, valued at $757,738.80. The trade was a 10.21 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Philippe D. Katz acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,169. The trade was a 3.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

