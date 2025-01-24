Edge Financial Advisors LLC Sells 720 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $560.70 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $443.75 and a twelve month high of $560.70. The stock has a market cap of $507.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

