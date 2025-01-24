Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Elevance Health updated its FY 2025 guidance to 34.150-34.850 EPS.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $401.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $362.21 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.64.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Argus lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.87.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

