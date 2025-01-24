Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Elevance Health updated its FY 2025 guidance to 34.150-34.850 EPS.
Shares of ELV stock opened at $401.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $362.21 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.64.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
