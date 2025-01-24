Enclave Advisors LLC Has $12.19 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Enclave Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.0% of Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.12 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.74 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

