Encompass More Asset Management Buys 20,133 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Encompass More Asset Management raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 2.9% of Encompass More Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Encompass More Asset Management owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $51.31. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

