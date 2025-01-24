Encompass More Asset Management Has $1.28 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Encompass More Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management owned approximately 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $1,559,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $5,454,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 90.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 164,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 78,050 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 121,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $835.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

