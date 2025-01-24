Encompass More Asset Management Raises Stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Encompass More Asset Management lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Encompass More Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Encompass More Asset Management owned about 0.28% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.27.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

