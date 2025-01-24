Encompass More Asset Management Raises Stake in Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF)

Encompass More Asset Management raised its holdings in Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. Encompass More Asset Management owned about 2.04% of Western Asset Bond ETF worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Bond ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period.
Western Asset Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Western Asset Bond ETF stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. Western Asset Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69.
About Western Asset Bond ETF
The Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of USD-denominated debt instruments and fixed income securities of various maturities, with limited exposure to high yield, emerging market debts, and structured securities.
