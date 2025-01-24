Encompass More Asset Management Takes $549,000 Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRBR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 243.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 65.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BRBR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:BRBR opened at $76.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.73. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

