Energous Corporation Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Stockholders’ Equity Requirement

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing that the company has successfully regained compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

As stated in the report, Energous Corporation, also known as Energous Wireless Power Solutions, received a notice from Nasdaq on January 21, 2025, confirming the company’s compliance with the Stockholders’ Equity Requirement outlined in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). This notification followed specific disclosures made in the company’s Current Report on Form 8-K, filed on January 16, 2025.

The Nasdaq staff highlighted that Energous Corporation may face delisting in the future if the company fails to demonstrate continued compliance with the Stockholders’ Equity Requirement in its upcoming periodic report for the period in which compliance was achieved.

In conclusion, Energous Corporation is back in good standing concerning the stockholders’ equity requirement, as confirmed by Nasdaq. The company’s ability to meet these compliance standards is critical for its continued listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market and ensures transparency for its shareholders and investors.

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.

