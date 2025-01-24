Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Shares Down 3.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 1,706,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,162,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UUUU

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 90.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In related news, Director Alex G. Morrison sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,820.16. The trade was a 9.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 18,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $134,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,981.06. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,360,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 1,083,480 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 904,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 632,713 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $2,787,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 785,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 309,958 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 285,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.