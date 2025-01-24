Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 0.6% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 108.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 112.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.99, for a total transaction of $1,562,012.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,959.95. This trade represents a 20.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $909.81, for a total value of $5,265,980.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,859,135.73. The trade was a 27.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,549 shares of company stock worth $18,036,455 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Equinix from $985.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $984.88.

EQIX stock opened at $940.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a PE ratio of 84.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $942.79 and a 200-day moving average of $880.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $684.14 and a one year high of $994.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.65%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

