Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January 24th (AN, AVB, CBRE, CF, CTS, DFS, EAT, EDU, ESQ, EXEL)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, January 24th:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $192.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $200.00.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $223.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $236.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $152.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $155.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $82.00.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating. They currently have $115.00 price target on the stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $83.00.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $380.00 target price on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $113.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $149.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $85.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

