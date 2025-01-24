Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Down 1.9 %

CLWT stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 312,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 4.05% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.