Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 215,375 iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 215,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 1.42% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGEB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 639,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 46,350.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1,038.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 154,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

