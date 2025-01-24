Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,942 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $29,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $134.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $112.42 and a 1-year high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

