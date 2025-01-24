Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $483.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

