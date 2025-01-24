FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 57.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,819. The trade was a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $463.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $478.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.74. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.