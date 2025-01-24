FCG Investment Co Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FCG Investment Co lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 186.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $89.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

