FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Raised by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,728 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 4.3% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,176.66. This trade represents a 12.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FedEx from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $269.75 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $234.45 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.52.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.