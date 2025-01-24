Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Trading 3.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Fibra UNO Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

About Fibra UNO

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of properties f or leasing, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments. As of September 30, 2023, FUNO had a portfolio of 613 operations that totaled 11 million m2 with a presence in all states of the Mexican Republic.

