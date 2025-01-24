Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,273,788 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 927,095 shares.The stock last traded at $26.10 and had previously closed at $26.16.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,326,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 43,560 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 882,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,217,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 70,184 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 172,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

