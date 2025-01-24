Financial Analysis: Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) & Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) and Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Eyenovia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals $186.37 million 12.53 -$163.41 million ($2.02) -24.08 Eyenovia N/A N/A -$27.26 million ($0.73) -0.07

Eyenovia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mirum Pharmaceuticals. Mirum Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eyenovia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals 0 0 10 1 3.09 Eyenovia 0 4 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Eyenovia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $57.10, indicating a potential upside of 17.37%. Eyenovia has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,590.04%. Given Eyenovia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eyenovia is more favorable than Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Eyenovia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals -31.69% -41.22% -14.81% Eyenovia -114,639.41% -1,108.24% -139.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of Eyenovia shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Eyenovia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eyenovia has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals beats Eyenovia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally. The company is also involved in the commercialization of Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule, which is approved as treatment for pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders, including peroxisome biogenesis disorder-Zellweger spectrum disorder and Smith-Lemli-Opitz syndrome; and Chenodal, a tablet, which is approved for the treatment of radiolucent stones in the gallbladder, and under Phase 3 development for the treatment cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis. In addition, it develops Volixibat, an oral and minimally absorbed agent designed to inhibit IBAT, currently under Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with cholestatic liver diseases. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc., an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis. It has a license agreement with Bausch Health Ireland Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine in the United States and Canada; a license agreement with Arctic Vision (Hong Kong) Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi in China and South Korea; and Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

