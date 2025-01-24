Financial Designs Corp Acquires 59,000 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Financial Designs Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 114.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Financial Designs Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Designs Corp owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.