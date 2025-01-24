Financial Partners Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Financial Partners Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $261.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.60. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.55 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $310.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

