Financial Partners Group LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Financial Partners Group LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,068 shares of the company's stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Financial Partners Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group LLC's holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 567,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,231.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

BATS MOAT opened at $95.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.40 and its 200-day moving average is $94.08.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

