First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03, Zacks reports. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 28.76%.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $36.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.83. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $44.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFIN. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,018,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,183,992.92. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $287,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,615.20. This represents a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

