First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Shares Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $937,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at $634,000.

Shares of FTGS stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

