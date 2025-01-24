First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Position Boosted by Team Financial Group LLC

Team Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Team Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Team Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

