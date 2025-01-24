First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,858 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $228,000. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,297,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 306,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 82,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 106,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $42.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

