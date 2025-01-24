Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $37,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $764,543,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,341,000 after buying an additional 1,427,664 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $172,993,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 788.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 632,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,700,000 after acquiring an additional 561,377 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,238.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 603,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,488,000 after acquiring an additional 558,774 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,555.55. The trade was a 47.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $206.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.28. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.13 and a 1 year high of $223.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

