Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.230-3.410 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.780-4.960 EPS.

Five Below stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.60 and its 200 day moving average is $90.36. Five Below has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $212.01.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

