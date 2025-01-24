Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.780-4.960 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. Five Below also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.410 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five Below from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.36. Five Below has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $212.01.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

