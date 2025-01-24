Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PFD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 18,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,882. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.