Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on February 28th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

FFC stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

