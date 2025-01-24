Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 24th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

FFC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.91. 174,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,338. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

