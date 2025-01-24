Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Co Reports Business Combination Agreement with XCF in Recent 8-K Filing.

Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Co, a Delaware corporation, recently disclosed a major development in its operations through a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company detailed its entry into a Business Combination Agreement with XCF Global Capital Inc., a Nevada corporation, and related entities towards a potential business combination. The agreement marks a significant milestone for BH3 Acquisition, which is positioning itself to become a publicly traded entity as a result of this strategic move.

As per the 8-K filing, the Business Combination Agreement was initiated on March 11, 2024, involving several entities including Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company, Focus Impact BH3 Newco, Inc., Focus Impact BH3 Merger Sub I, LLC, as well as XCF Global Capital, Inc. This agreement highlights a substantial shift for NewCo, which is slated to emerge post the Business Combination Agreement as a new publicly traded company.

An updated investor presentation, attached as Exhibit 99.1, showcases the collaborative efforts of BH3 Acquisition and XCF in furthering discussions with potential investors and other relevant parties as part of this strategic business combination. The information presented in the filing underlines the potential impact of this merger on the future performance and financial prospects of both entities involved.

It is important to note that the information detailed in this filing, including the attached investor presentation (Exhibit 99.1), is furnished for informational purposes and will not be considered as a filed document under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This content is not incorporated by reference into the filings of BH3 Acquisition under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

BH3 Acquisition emphasized in the filing that forward-looking statements included in the document are subject to uncertainties and risks. Factors such as the satisfaction of closing conditions, regulatory approvals, and market dynamics could impact actual results compared to the projected expectations outlined in the Business Combination Agreement.

The 8-K filing also provided information on the anticipated completion of the New Rise Renewables LLC acquisition in the first quarter of 2025, which is a significant aspect of the broader business strategy outlined in the agreement. The document further underlines the importance of complying with regulatory guidelines and potential risks associated with the business combination.

Overall, Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition’s disclosure of the Business Combination Agreement with XCF signifies a crucial step towards reshaping its market position and growth trajectory in the near future. This strategic move emphasizes the company’s commitment to expansion and innovation within its industry sector.

About Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition

Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Crixus BH3 Acquisition Company and changed its name to Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company in November 2023.

