Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 22,019,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 59,663,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

