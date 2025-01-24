Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 240,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,976,000 after purchasing an additional 33,388 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.29.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $129.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.70. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $129.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

