Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Allstate were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 18,472.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,052,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,642,000 after buying an additional 1,047,019 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,114,000 after buying an additional 472,040 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,955,000 after buying an additional 464,337 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,819,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 688.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 460,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,292,000 after buying an additional 401,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.13.

NYSE ALL opened at $184.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.15 and its 200 day moving average is $187.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $153.42 and a 12 month high of $209.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

